CrossCurrents
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The Token Dollar
The World's Banker Becomes the Factory
May 6
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CrossCurrents
and
Jai Kondapalli
63
10
12
March 2026
Iran and Venezuela Tighten China’s Energy Flank, Pulling Taiwan Forward and Hardening Rare Earth Leverage
Note: This is a standalone short piece, but it’s designed to click into my longer framework.
Mar 1
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CrossCurrents
41
2
6
February 2026
NdFeB Magnets: The Material Bottleneck Behind Humanoid Robotics
TLDR: Humanoid robotics is often framed as a software race, but the binding constraint may be physical.
Feb 26
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CrossCurrents
95
8
20
December 2025
China’s Broken Balance Sheet: Why I Think China Will Invade Taiwan before 2030
My X for you page is overflowing with posts glorifying China’s infrastructure and manufacturing might.
Dec 13, 2025
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CrossCurrents
1,031
166
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