CrossCurrents

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Alessandro Maniscalco's avatar
Alessandro Maniscalco
Feb 26

Another amazingly written post, thank you very much for your insights!

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shubham's avatar
shubham
Feb 26

Amazing work, @CrossCurrents

Good to know that even if people debate the long-term volume assumptions, the core insight stands. If throughput is constrained, whoever controls the NdPr to magnet to actuator corridor controls the pace of scaling

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